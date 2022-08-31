It is is important to use the K.I.S.S. principle in your trading. For me the K.I.S.S. principle is Keep It Simple to be Successful, not Keep It Simple Stupid. I use three simple tools in total. The three have specific characteristics that allow me to use them on any chart and give me an unambiguous bias, that defines risk, defines trends and non trends, and are used by many because I want to trade with the crowd. If you find your trading decisions are overly complicated, rely on proprietary trading tools, don't define risk or trends, maybe you should rethink and retool.

/inflation

SHOW LESS