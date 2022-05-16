In the latest step to achieve its vision of establishing a global presence, multi-asset online broker Kwakol Markets has launched Kwakol Funds Ltd. in New Zealand. Incorporated under the 1993 Companies Act, in March 2022, Kwakol Funds will host institutional clients trading through PAMM accounts, while offering the Kwakol Invest platform for retail traders.

The Kwakol Funds app went live on May 1, 2022, and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, and Google Play Store. With this launch, Kwakol Markets also takes another step in fulfilling its commitment to providing institutional and retail investors exceptional investment opportunities, technology, research, and customer services.

Kwakol Invest: Trusted Wealth Building Technology for Global Investors

Kwakol Markets offers clients unique opportunities to invest in the global financial markets. Kwakol Invest is an investment platform, offering PAMM, MAM, and social trading.

Through this platform, clients can participate in different modes of copy trading, including reverse copy. In doing so, retail traders can participate in the markets without any advanced technical skills or trading knowledge. Investors can also manage their risks using a stop-loss limit feature on the Kwakol Invest web app.

For the uninitiated, PAMM, or Percentage Allocation Management Module, is a means of financial trading with pooled money. Investors can allocate a certain proportion of their capital across a selection of money managers.

Each strategy manager has a distinct investment or trading style and uses their strategies to generate profits for their clients. This is ideal for people who might not have the time to devote to regularly monitoring the markets or for novice traders, who are still learning the markets.

Kwakol Funds has 5 different PAMM accounts managed on Kwakol Invest, each boasts an impressive trading performance since inception. These accounts have different investment tenures, capital requirements and asset allocation strategies. Clients can retain total control of their capital, while paying a fee to the money/strategy manager, upon profit generation.

Retail and institutional clients looking to become money/strategy manager can open a master account on Kwakol Invest to gain access to all these features.

Kwakol Invest is one of the company’s innovative trading services, which helps clients to pursue financial freedom. Traders of all styles and experience levels can benefit from cutting-edge technology, market data, and training to generate wealth sustainably.

Exceptional PAMM Account Services

Clients can access the 5 PAMM accounts managed by Kwakol Funds with a minimum capital requirement of $1,000 and lowest tenure of 3 months. These packages are Levadura, Marigold, Antipasto, Junzi and Veterano.

Clients can choose to put money into these accounts based on their financial goals and investment horizons. For instance, Veterano is a fixed investment package with a 5-year tenure. Clients who wish to accumulate wealth for retirement can choose this package and invest periodically. The fund offers monthly returns post-retirement, which acts as a source of income.

Junzi, on the other hand, is for investors with a shorter investment horizon, seeking higher growth. It has a one-year tenure, with a minimum investment of $10,000. The fund allocates over 60% of its capital in stock indices, while 20% each is invested in commodities and currencies.

Market Leader in Online Trading

Kwakol Markets offers superior trading conditions on the powerful MT4 and MT5 platforms. Clients have access to a broad range of asset classes, including CFDs, forex, stock, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies. The company has created a niche for itself with ultra-fast execution, competitive spreads and leverage, and access to automated trading and copy trading.

There are 6 types of trading accounts to choose from, including an ECN account, Islamic account and VIP account. With a minimum deposit of $1, traders can start their journey in the global financial markets.

Kwakol Markets offers demo accounts for inexperienced traders to familiarise themselves with market dynamics. Deposits and withdrawals can be done seamlessly through tie-ups with multiple payment services providers.

In pursuit of its vision to establish a global presence, Kwakol Markets has already obtained licenses in multiple jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada and the US. In each jurisdiction, client funds are segregated in top-tier bank accounts. The company also offers negative balance protection.

Kwakol Markets promises the most advanced technologies to help clients succeed. Apart from exceptional trading platforms, traders can access news sentiment analysis, offered by Acuity Trading.

Turning global infobesity into an advantage for traders, Acuity uses sophisticated AI/ML technology to sift through millions of news articles, research reports, economic data, and more. The mood of the market is quantified for traders and represented in easy-to-read visual format for informed decision making.

Kwakol Markets has also integrated Autochartist tools in its trading platforms, which help to highlight multiple trading opportunities by scanning the markets continuously. Clients can receive alerts and notifications, so that they never miss out on market opportunities.

Real-Time News and Insights from Kwakol Academy

With the aim to support long-term success for its clients, Kwakol Markets is invested in providing high-quality trading education. Numerous financial courses, eBooks, real-time news stories, and more can be accessed at Kwakol Academy.

All educational resources are prepared by industry experts to help clients gain an edge in the financial markets. The company boasts a strong leadership tier and a cohesive team of young and talented individuals to provide a secure and superior trading environment to clients.

Kwakol Markets has also made a name for itself with its strong customer services team and dedicated account managers to guide clients at every step of the way in their trading journey.

With the launch of Kwakol Funds Ltd. in New Zealand, the company adds yet another region to its rapidly growing customer base.