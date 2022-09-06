iFX EXPO Asia 2022 is scheduled for 13-15 September and will take place in Bangkok for the first time ever. The largest financial B2B EXPO will be held in the impressive Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld and will bring together thousands of top professionals from online trading, financial services and fintech industry from all over the world.

This iFX EXPO Edition’s Highlights

The first EXPO day kicks off with a candid “Industry Inside Out” discussion panel featuring chief executives of market-leading financial brands.

Daniela Egli (Cyprus CEO & COO, Skilling), Alex Mackinnon (CEO, Finalto Asia), Mario Singh (Founder & Chairman, Fullerton Markets), Iskandar Najjar (Group CEO, Equiti Group), Benjamin Chang (CEO, Swissquote Asia), Jeff Hsu (CEO, ATFX Southeast Asia) are only a few of our esteemed speakers and panelists.

Topics like digitalization; financial services regulations and their impact on the industry; liquidity in APAC; Web 3.0, Metaverse and the business opportunities they offer, will keep the debate alive as other distinguished speakers take the stage. For a complete overview of the topics and speaker lineup, view the agenda.

Thought leaders and influencers, along with 100+ leading brands from the industry, will come together for 2+ days of business collaboration, networking and insightful talks. Here is what some of our panelists say:

Daniela Egli (Cyprus CEO & Group COO, Skilling): “Bringing so many successful professionals together is a formula for launching into a very captivating and insightful discussion. The audience will hear first-hand thoughts from top CEOs in our industry and their views on the many challenges we navigate through and the opportunities we can leverage on.”

Iskandar Najjar (Group CEO, Equiti Group): “The IFX Expo Asia presents a great opportunity to meet, mingle and collaborate with new and longstanding peers and partners in the Southeast Asia region.”

Mario Singh (Founder & Chairman, Fullerton Markets): “I am personally looking forward to two things: the collective growth of our industry's ecosystem and the renewing of ties with many friends and industry players post-pandemic. We are always Stronger Together.”

John Murillo (Chief Dealing Officer, B2Broker): “The show offers us an excellent opportunity to meet potential and existing clients and business partners, discuss new trends, and exhibit all of our latest products. Our team finds iFX Expo an excellent platform for promoting our brand and raising awareness of our services.”

The Online Registration to be Closed Soon, so Don’t Miss Out

To attend iFX EXPO Asia 2022, participants must first register to receive a Free pass.

The pass grants access to unparalleled networking with industry leaders and decision makers, entry to the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub, free admission to the impressive iFX EXPO Welcome and Night Party events, and other complimentary perks.

Only two weeks until iFX EXPO kicks off in Bangkok! Register NOW.