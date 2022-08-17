Impeccably organized by Ultimate Fintech, iFX EXPO gathers more traction with every edition. Held annually since 2012 in financial hubs across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, it is the largest financial B2B exhibition and a hot spot for thought-provoking debate. The upcoming edition, iFX EXPO Asia, will take place between 13 and 15 September 2022 at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld and is set to be the largest so far.

The organizers are planning 2+ days of unparallel networking with industry leaders and decision makers that are coming to Bangkok from all over the world. The event is not only the ultimate destination for financial industry leaders to network and showcase their products, services and brands, but it also exceeds expectations with its exclusive parties. They allow attendees to catch up with existing and potential partners in an informal setting.

The agenda is filled with insightful topics and renowned experts. Keynotes include high-calibre speakers from market-leading companies in the forex and fintech space, such as Finnovation Labs, Equity Group, Finalto Asia, one-Zero, ATFX Southeast Asia, Brokeree Solutions, and others. To find out more information on the topics and keynotes, view the Agenda.

Zulu Trade tops the event’s impressive list of sponsors as the Official Global Partner, followed by numerous other forward-thinking brands, including ATFX, AximTrade, Finalto, TMGM, B2Broker, Equity Capital, and B2BinPay, to only name a few. An impressive list of proud sponsors and exhibitors of iFX EXPO Asia 2022 can be explored on the official website.

Who Will Attend?

iFX EXPO Asia is a perfect place for global fintech collaboration. The event brings together top-level executives from most prominent international companies. Attendees include:

· Technology & Service Providers

· Digital Assets & Blockchain

· Retail & Institutional Brokers

· Payments, Banks & Liquidity Providers

· Affiliates & IBs

· Regulation & Compliance

Register Now and Benefit from the Free Pass

You can register now to get your Free Pass for iFX EXPO Asia 2022 following the registration link .

The Pass grants unrestricted access to 2+ days of unlimited networking opportunities, including free admission to the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub, Sponsored Food & Beverages Areas, and the exclusive Welcome and Night Party events.

Take Advantage of an Exclusive Accommodation Offer

Centara Grand at CentralWorld has been selected as the official accommodation provider for iFX EXPO Asia 2022, offering exclusive rates for all event delegates between 10and 17September. To benefit from the special offer, book your stay here in advance.

There is less than a month to go until the show, so don’t miss out and Register NOW!