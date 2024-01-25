Today, $LIF3 (pronounced Life), a ground-breaking and complete omni-chain DeFi Layer-1 Curated Blockchain ecosystem, announces its recent listing on Bitfinex, a premier digital asset trading platform, after recently migrating to the Ethereum Network from Fantom.

This announcement coincides with Lif3’s vision and commitment to breaking down barriers to cryptocurrency, enabling easier adoption for consumers entering DeFi, through the Lif3 Mobile App. Lif3 provides a platform for exclusive event access, on-ramping, investing, trading, earning, gaming, and off-ramping.

Bitfinex Listing

The Bitfinex listing allows for professional traders to trade $LIF3 through a top tier exchange. Deposits for LIF3 will commence on January 23, 2024, at approximately 1:30 PM UTC. Trading is scheduled to start on January 25, 2024, at approximately 3:30 PM UTC, with LIF3 being tradable against US Dollars (LIF3/USD) and Tether tokens (LIF3/USDt).

“The addition of LIF3 to our offerings is a significant step in our commitment to embracing innovative financial solutions. LIF3’s features include crypto swapping, yield farming, and a secure mobile wallet”, said Henry Child, Head of Tokens. “This listing underscores our commitment to advancing the DeFi space with cutting-edge solutions,” he added.

Ethereum Migration

The Lif3 protocol has recently migrated to Ethereum from Fantom Network. This move is not just a change of platform but a leap towards broader market accessibility and ease of trading of the $LIF3 token. According to the team behind Lif3, the transition simplifies the purchasing process for users, enabling easier acquisition of LIF3, and paves the way for Lif3’s further expansion.

The migration to Ethereum also marks a new chapter in Lif3’s journey. It represents a move towards a platform with a more extensive user base, offering increased exposure and potentially higher transaction volumes. This shift is about harnessing the strengths of Ethereum’s ecosystem, providing Lif3 users with easier methods of acquiring $LIF3 and improved reliability, crucial for DeFi transactions.

“This Bitfinex listing in addition to the migration to Ethereum will expand Lif3.com and its market accessibility while enhancing efficiency in cryptocurrency transactions through consumer DeFi, unlocking more opportunities within the dynamic world of decentralised finance and beyond. We are not only excited for the recent migration to Ethereum, in addition to being available on Fantom, BNB Chain and Polygon - but also opening up a larger market and simplifying the purchase process for users, particularly in acquiring mainstream tokens like USDT and ETH”, says Kean Laurens, Head of Product.

“The early stage of DeFi adoption presents unique challenges, including the complexity of swapping, staking, and bridging various chains. Recognizing Ethereum's widespread recognition and trust factor, Lif3 aims to reduce entry barriers and foster a smoother transition into its ecosystem. Lif3 was conceived with a clear mission to make DeFi interactions and investments seamless and safe, especially for newcomers. Our visionaries in the crypto realm identified a need to simplify the on-ramping process and offer a unified platform for various DeFi activities," emphasises Kean.

Lif3 Ecosystem

Lif3 (https://lif3.com) is a complete, omni-chain DeFi ecosystem, Curated Layer-1 blockchain, and a self-custody wallet available on the App Store and Google Play - unlocking the potential of Web3 through consumer DeFi, iGaming and the Entertainment Sectors.

Now available on multiple blockchains: Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Fantom - Lif3 offers a comprehensive suite of DeFi products that transcends beyond a mere platform and an entire curated ecosystem.

The ease of use for consumer DeFi, broader market accessibility and adoption are some of the key missions for Lif3. Through the use of a consumer focused and easy to use DeFi wallet, this results in a heightened efficiency in cryptocurrency transactions, signifying a quantum leap for both Lif3 and the future of digital finance in the Web3 space.

“As an investor and Lif3 enthusiast, I am thrilled Lif3 is officially listed on Bitfinex, a renowned platform that shares Lif3’s commitment to innovation and excellence in addition to the Layer Zero partnership, in supporting the migration to the Ethereum Network. This listing signifies a crucial quantum leap in providing increased visibility and accessibility to a broader audience of investors and other Web3 enthusiasts alike, for a more seamless experience in using blockchain. As the Lif3 ecosystem continues to advance its mission in reshaping the future of finance, this announcement is poised to catalyse further growth and innovation,” says Harry Yeh, Managing Director of Quantum Fintech Group.

Esports Tournament

Lif3.com is also pleased to announce that Lif3 has teamed up with MetaNews and acquired an official licence by Krafton for the PUBG mobile tournament Super Cup, this falls in line with its vision to expand its reach and adoption with the esports user base. The competition will kick off on January 26 and is set to run until January 29, 2024.

The Lif3 ecosystem includes an architecture for esports which will bridge the gap from antiquated payment processors which cannot satisfy the need for micro-payments required for esports to operate in Web3 between amateur gamers, fans, and their favourite esports organisations.

About LIF3.com

Lif3.com is a complete, omni-chain DeFi ecosystem, Curated Layer-1 blockchain, and a self-custody wallet available on the App Store and Google Play - unlocking the potential of Web3 through consumer DeFi, iGaming and the Entertainment Sectors.

About Bitfinex

Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital tokens. Bitfinex’s strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world.

About LayerZero Labs

LayerZero Labs is the team that launched the leading blockchain messaging protocol LayerZero. LayerZero's advanced messaging infrastructure seamlessly connects over 30 blockchains and facilitates transparent and secure cross-chain messaging from one easy-to-use interface. Since going live in March 2022, the LayerZero protocol has processed more than 20 million messages with thousands of mainnet contracts being deployed by thousands of developer teams. Backed by leading venture capital firms including a16z, Sequoia, Binance Labs, Christie's, Lightspeed, Opensea, Bond, Samsung Next, and GBV, LayerZero was recently valued at $3 billion. Developers building on LayerZero can create interoperable, omnichain dApps, which will lead to the establishment of a unified digital asset ecosystem.