Macy's shares surged approximately 20% following the announcement of a $5.8 billion takeover bid. This suggests Macy’s might become a private company, with its shares being acquired at a 32% premium to the $16 price. However, some analysts advise against hasty decisions and recommend adopting a wait-and-see position. Let's delve into the developments surrounding this major chain of department stores.

Star takes center stage on the Macy’s logo, and perhaps that’s the reason why its stock shone like December stars, experiencing a 20% surge after reports of an investor consortium intending to acquire Macy's business, including a buyout of shares at a $21 price per share.

In fact, the share price grew to $21 but later adjusted to $19. The reasons behind this adjustment will be discussed shortly.

Macy's Stock Chart by TradingView

Notably, a buyout price of $21 falls short of Macy’s stock's all-time high. Considering this year’s results, it becomes evident that the asset is in red. Anyway, for consistently growing stocks, one might want to explore the Apple stock chart. There are few things in the world as stable as that.

Macys Stock Chart by TradingView

As you already know, Macy’s stock grew due to the takeover bid news. But why did a noticeable adjustment occur afterward? Some analyst teams, with Citi leading the way, are skeptical about the possible bid. They believe that Macy’s business structural troubles, the current interest rates situation, and the decline of Macy’s property value might pose obstacles to financing the deal.

Plus, the prospects of department store businesses are ambiguous. We are living in the era of online shopping, rapid deliveries, and one-click orders. These factors led Citi to downgrade the analyst rating of Macy's stocks to Sell.

However, it’s possible that some specialists underestimate the probability of the bid as well as the adaptability of department stores. Macy’s and other companies in this sector do not stand still – they are enhancing their online capabilities.

Predicting Macy's future is challenging. If you're seeking trading opportunities here, closely monitoring the news and conducting your own research is crucial.