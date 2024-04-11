Shining a spotlight on the success of the best B2C and B2B brands in the online trading and fintech space across the globe, the UF AWARDS represent the crowning achievement of high performance and enterprise.

Organised by Ultimate Fintech, the UF AWARDS LATAM are a further embodiment of this, recognising the brands that have stood out from the competition over the past year in the Latin America region, highlighting the leading forex and fintech brands who continuously innovate and adapt to industry changes.

The awards were held during the iFX EXPO LATAM 2024, which took place at the World Trade Center in Mexico City. The two-day event brought together major players from the financial space, including leading brokers, affiliates, hedge funds and fintechs along with thousands of traders - all under one roof.

In a special ceremony on the 10th of April, the UF AWARDS LATAM 2024 concluded the first day of the hugely successful expo by honouring excellence across the LATAM region for the very first time, as voted for by fellow industry peers.

Following the inaugural event in Mexico, the list of winners has now been officially confirmed.

And the winners are as follows:

Broker Awards

BEST BROKER - LATAM: LIBERTEX

MOST TRANSPARENT BROKER - LATAM: XM

MOST TRUSTED BROKER - LATAM: SKILLING

BEST CFD BROKER - LATAM: JUSTMARKETS

FASTEST GROWING BROKER - LATAM: FXVIEW

BEST IB/AFFILIATE PROGRAMME - LATAM: ERRANTE

BEST TRADING EXPERIENCE - LATAM: DERIV

BEST TRADE EXECUTION - LATAM: XS

BEST TRADING CONDITIONS - LATAM: EXNESS

MOST INNOVATIVE BROKER - LATAM: BDSWISS

BEST RESEARCH AND EDUCATION PROVIDER - LATAM: BDSWISS

BEST MULTI ASSET BROKER - LATAM: XS

B2B Awards

BEST TRADING PLATFORM - LATAM: CTRADER BY SPOTWARE SYSTEMS

BEST BRIDGE PROVIDER - LATAM: CENTROID SOLUTIONS

BEST TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER - LATAM: FPFX TECHNOLOGIES

BEST PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER - LATAM: WORLDPAY

BEST CRM SOFTWARE PROVIDER - LATAM: FYNXT

BEST TOOLS FOR PARTNERS - LATAM: CTRADER BY SPOTWARE SYSTEMS

BEST INSTITUTIONAL TRADING PLATFORM - LATAM: FINALTO

BEST CFD LIQUIDITY PROVIDER - LATAM: FINALTO

Each of the above winners have excelled in their respective award categories, demonstrating a determination, creativity and dedication to providing the very best service to clients and affiliates in the challenging and highly competitive LATAM marketplace.

The UF AWARDS LATAM celebrates those achievements, shining a light on several of the most innovative market operators who lead the way as pioneers in what is a continuously evolving and growing LATAM sector.

Ultimate Fintech would like to pay tribute to everyone who took part in the UF AWARDS LATAM 2024, including all the participants, nominees, and fintech enthusiasts who voted, and offer a big congratulations to the deserving winners.