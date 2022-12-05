With an impressive number of top-rank financial and fintech brands nominating themselves for one or more of the now industry-recognised UF AWARDS MEA, nominations are rapidly coming to an end. Have you nominated your brand?

Counting the days to the grand UF AWARDS MEA 2023? Setting the benchmark for excellence in the fintech and financial services sector, the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 are on the industry leaders’ radar as they seek to raise brand awareness and gain recognition in the Middle East and Africa.

Brands eager to achieve industry-wide recognition head over to the Ultimate Fintech website to nominate themselves for a prestigious award in 2023. Nominations close on December 16th, leaving a space of only two weeks for companies that have not nominated themselves yet in any of the categories to do so in the coming days. With most nominations already in, there are only a few slots left. Be sure to nominate your brand before the end date!

Claim your spot at the vanguard of the industry

Some of the titles that can position your brand front and centre include:

Best Multi-Asset Broker - MEA

Best CFD Broker - MEA

Best Newcomer Broker - MEA

Best Customer Support - MEA

Best Trading Experience - MEA

Best B2B Liquidity Provider - MEA

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform - MEA

Best Copy Trading Platform - MEA

Best Cloud Technology Solution - MEA

Best Automated Performance Tool - MEA

Selected on strict criteria assessing service quality, product range and industry expertise, winners of the UF AWARDS MEA benefit from more than an industry-wide recognised title, a trophy, or a position in the elite. An UF Award MEA confers its winner distinction and a leading position in the financial and fintech sector across the Middle East and Africa. Above all, an UF Award MEA, regardless of the category, helps you raise brand awareness, build customer trust, attain market validation, and, most importantly, stand out from the competition by positioning your brand as an industry leader in the MEA region.

Created by the leading fintech marketing agency, Ultimate Fintech, the UF AWARDS MEA confer the highest recognition an online broker and financial technology provider can achieve locally and internationally.

Nominations are in full swing. Save the date!

16 December 2022 Nominations Round Closes 20 December 2022 – 10 January 2023 Voting Round 18 January 2023 UF AWARDS MEA 2023 Ceremony

Attaining a prominent position in an ultra-competitive industry, such as the financial services and fintech industry is a remarkable performance.

During the Nomination Round, all applications are carefully reviewed, vetted, and approved. This stage will be followed by the Voting Round, the most important phase of the awarding process, during which all industry players are called upon to cast their vote. Votes are then counted and allocated fairly to each participating brand.

The winners of each category will be announced after the iFX EXPO Dubai, as soon as the night falls over the emirate and the city comes to life. Held in a glamorous location, the Award Ceremony will crown the Best of the Best in each category. The venue will be announced soon.

Ready to shine? Nominate your brand and enjoy the spotlight live on stage, as the hosts will call out your brand. The final countdown starts now. Don’t miss out!