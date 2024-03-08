Standing out in any competitive industry is a noteworthy accomplishment, especially in the online trading and fintech spheres. The UF AWARDS LATAM 2024 represent the best chance to achieve this feat and gain notoriety, solidifying oneself as a brand authority and market leader.

For the first time, the UF AWARDS LATAM 2024 will seek to recognise not only excellence but the top performing brands in the Latin American (LATAM) region. These accolades will be awarded at the upcoming iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 in April.

Nominations Round Now Open for UF AWARDS LATAM 2024

Nominations for the prestigious UF AWARDS LATAM 2024 are now live, and the stakes could not be higher. All participants and prospective attendees to the event are encouraged to join the excitement surrounding the awards and nominate not just their own, but their favourite, top-performing brands in LATAM in 2024.

Just how important are the UF AWARDS LATAM 2024? These unique honours rank among some of the most sought after in the industry, bestowing not only innovation, but pioneering achievements, and significant contributions made in the online trading and fintech space.

These honours also acknowledge and send an unmistakable message of who the industry’s best brands and market leaders are in 2024. Moreover, the UF AWARDS LATAM 2024 underscore which brands are household names that set an industry standard others aspire to trade and do business with.

Path to Victory – Important Dates Surrounding UF AWARDS LATAM 2024

The countdown to April is already underway with the biggest brands in the industry all competing for these prestigious titles. Does your brand have what it takes to take home the industry’s highest honours this April in Mexico?

Don’t leave anything up to chance and risk your brand being on the outside looking in – make your voice heard by nominating today! Unsure of how to nominate? Nominating is easier than ever.

Whether you are a broker, service provider, fintech enthusiast, retail trader, or expo participant, simply register on the UF AWARDS LATAM 2024 website and start by filling in the nomination form. As a reminder, only registered users can take part.

The Nomination Round will remain open until March 25, bringing competitors one step closer to being recognised as the industry's elite. This will be followed by a Voting Round lasting from March 27 to April 3. Registered users will then have a chance to cast their votes from a short list of nominated B2C and B2B brands.

The final Awards Ceremony will take place on April 10, concluding the first day of the iFX EXPO LATAM 2024.

Join the Elite this April in Mexico

Industry enthusiasts are already lining up to show support for their brands of choice. UF AWARDS LATAM 2024 include a wide range of B2C and B2B categories. Nominate your brand today and stake your claim as the best in the business!

The awards are part of the highly anticipated iFX EXPO LATAM 2024, held at World Trade Center Mexico City on April 9-11. Over the past decade, the iFX EXPO has developed into the world’s leading online trading expo. This acclaimed series has helped bring together professionals in online trading, fintech and financial services across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and now LATAM!

Why the UF AWARDS LATAM 2024 Have No Equal

The online trading and fintech industry have many different honours, but the UF AWARDS LATAM 2024 are in a class of their own. Both nominations and voting are done by industry peers with the most prestigious industry titles for the year in LATAM on the line.

The hype surrounding the UF AWARDS LATAM 2024 is real, with unrivalled brand exposure for targeted audiences up for grabs. It is impossible to understate how important these awards are for brand recognition. Previous winners have celebrated validation and the ultimate achievement for their brand’s achievements by being treated as elite.

Only the most trusted brands can claim these awards, enhancing brand image, fostering international publicity, and standing out unquestionably from any competition.

Introducing the Awards Categories

The UF AWARDS LATAM 2024 reflect a diverse list of categories from both the B2C and B2B space. Discover your brand's perfect match by exploring each category by accessing the following link.

Some of the most sought-after titles:

o BEST BROKER – LATAM

o MOST TRANSPARENT BROKER – LATAM

o MOST TRUSTED BROKER – LATAM

o BEST TRADING PLATFORM – LATAM

o BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER – LATAM

o BEST SOCIAL TRADING SOLUTION – LATAM

Nominate your brand today for a chance to win!