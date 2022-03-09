Exciting news... the iFX EXPO is now taking bookings for sponsorships and booths at the iFX EXPO International 2022 taking place in Limassol, Cyprus! It's back at the Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center (Palais de Sports) meaning bigger and better opportunities for booths and sponsorships so the race is on to secure the top spots.

The event offers unrivaled panels, international speakers, stellar networking opportunities and glamorous parties so fintech and finance brands won’t want to miss out.

Sponsorship Opportunities

iFX EXPO International is the most established fintech event in Europe and offers numerous sponsorship opportunities. Sponsorships are now available and will be on a first come, first served basis. Just some of the many Sponsorship options available include:

· Diamond, Gold & Silver Sponsors

· Night Party Sponsor

· Speaker Hall Sponsor

· Coffee Bar Sponsor

· Cocktail Bar Sponsor

· WiFi Sponsor

· Official Lunch Sponsor

· Attendee Bag Sponsor

· Other – talk to us and tell us your ideas!

As always, sponsorship spots are snapped up fast so brands looking for ways to showcase their offering as a sponsor should contact sales@ifxexpo.com as soon as possible.

Book A Booth

The Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center is a vast space that allows us to get creative with your booth design. Want a huge corner booth? Or one with sofas and snacks? In the coming weeks we will be taking booking for booths and we can design them to your requirements. Booths can include:

· TVs to play your marketing videos

· Chairs and private meeting spaces

· Various layouts for your banners and messaging

· Display spaces for your merchandise, giveaways and info

To secure your perfect booth, contact sales@ifxexpo.com. Remember we design and build all the booths – just tell us what you need!

Register To Attend

Tickets for the iFX EXPO International will soon be available, so mark June 7-9 in your calendar. If you’re joining us from overseas, we will be sharing some great hotel and transport deals for you soon. So, stay tuned!

Visit https://cyprus2022.ifxexpo.com/ for the latest news and ticket launches in the coming weeks.