More and more analysts are sure Brent oil will surpass $100 a barrel. Some of them forecast that $125 and $150 levels will be reached over several months. As oil is one of the most (if not the most) traded commodities in the world, it can't help but impact inflation and financial markets. At least, people think so. So how heavily will oil move the markets, and what will the direction of the movement be? Let's find out!

The correlation of oil and stock market

An increase in oil prices usually lowers the expected economic growth rate and increases inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term expectations over shorter horizons. Decreasing economic growth prospects, in turn, reduces companies' earnings expectations, resulting in a dampening effect on stock prices. But that's in theory. So let's look at the correlation meter to find out the truth.

Here you can see S&P500 (US500) index (orange) compared with XBR/USD (UK Brent oil, blue). In addition, you can find a correlation meter at the bottom of the screen, a tool to measure the correlation between instruments and assets. It is evident that since the crash in March 2020, both US500 and XBR/USD have had a positive correlation. It is opposite to the market expectations of oil and stock price movement and shows that high oil prices don't always mean a slump in stocks.

The truth about oil

We searched the web and found out that researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland looked at movements in the price of oil and stock market prices and discovered that there is little correlation between oil prices and the stock market.

Also, it would be best if you separate correlation and causation. Oil does impact the US economy, but this impact is bidirectional. On the one hand, high oil prices create more jobs in the oil industry and increase investments in shale oil deposits. On the other hand, high oil prices also hit businesses and consumers with higher transportation and manufacturing costs. To be more specific, we can assume that change in oil prices causes money transfer from energy-consuming companies to oil production and vice versa. Oil doesn't drive stock prices because other price factors in the economy—such as wages, interest rates, industrial metals, plastic, and computer technology—can offset changes in energy costs.

In other words, the economy is too complex to expect one commodity to drive all business activity in a predictable way.

What to expect now?

Technically, oil is in a consolidation. A breakout of the $93.00 level will turn on the bullish scenario. However, considering the negative correlation with US500 at the present moment, the latter may decrease even more. The oil may move higher to the resistance of $91.00 per barrel in the short term.

XBR/USD H4 chart

Resistance: 91.00, 93.00, 95.00;

Support: 88.00, 86.00, 81.00

