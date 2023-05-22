OPIXTECH, a leading technology provider for the financial services industry, has announced its elite sponsorship of the iFX EXPO Asia 2023, which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from June 20-22. The company will be showcasing its state-of-the-art algorithms, which are designed to provide a seamless and intuitive execution experience for institutions and traders to achieve solid portfolio growth.

The iFX EXPO offers a unique opportunity to connect with high-ranking executives from leading firms across diverse industries, including technology, liquidity, affiliates and IBs, retail and institutional brokers, payment and banking, digital assets, and blockchain, as well as regulation and compliance. This premier event provides countless opportunities to network with C-level executives and engage with industry experts, making it a must-attend gathering for professionals in the online trading, financial services, and fintech sectors.

OPIXTECH has been at the forefront of innovation in the FinTech space, offering cutting-edge algorithmic trading solutions that help financial institutions streamline their operations, reduce costs, and improve customer experience. With its new trading platform, the company aims to provide a user-friendly, reliable, and feature-packed platform that enables traders to make informed decisions and maximize their profits.

"We are thrilled to be participating in the iFX EXPO Asia 2023, and we are excited to showcase our algorithmic trading solutions to the attendees," said Joseph Culter, CEO of OPIXTECH. "Our algorithm is designed to meet the evolving needs of the financial markets, and we believe that it will set a new standard in the industry."

OPIXTECH's algorithm is built on state-of-the-art technology that offers fast and reliable vast data to perform order execution, market depth analysis, order flow analysis, and risk management features. The algorithmic trading solutions support a wide range of financial instruments, including Forex, stocks, commodities, and more, providing institutions with a diverse range of trading opportunities.

OPIXTECH will be exhibiting at Booth 08 at the iFX EXPO Asia 2023, where attendees will have the opportunity to explore the customized algorithmic trading model, interact with the team, and learn more about the company's vision for the future. The company will also provide attendees with insights into the capabilities of algorithmic trading and how it can be used to improve their execution performance.

From market-making algorithms to the Opix Algo

OPIXTECH is proud to announce the expansion of its services from market-making algorithms to the Opix Algo, which is designed to not only provide liquidity but also earn substantial rebates. This new algorithmic trading solution has been developed with cutting-edge technology, incorporating advanced machine learning models and vast data analysis capabilities to offer fast, reliable, and intuitive order execution.

"We believe that the Opix Algo offers a unique value proposition to institutions, and we are confident that it will help our clients to stay competitive," said Alex Rowayne, CTO of OPIXTECH. "Our focus on finding liquidity and earning substantial rebates sets us apart from the competition, and we are excited to see the impact that our technology will have on the industry."

In addition to its market-leading liquidity finding capabilities, Opix Algo also offers institutions the ability to earn significant rebates on their trades. The solution is equipped with a sophisticated rebate optimization engine, which is designed to maximize rebates by intelligently routing trades to the most favorable liquidity providers.

"We are looking forward to engaging with the attendees and getting feedback on our algorithms," said James Rossi, CMO of OPIXTECH. "We believe that the iFX EXPO Asia 2023 is the perfect platform to showcase our technology and connect with industry experts and professional traders."

OPIXTECH's participation in the iFX EXPO Asia 2023 comes at a time when the financial services industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by technology and changing consumer behavior. The company's innovative algorithmic trading is poised to disrupt the industry and help financial institutions stay ahead of the curve.

About OPIXTECH

OPIX TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (OPIXTECH) is a financial technology firm, established in 2017 in Seychelles, with the aim to develop advanced algorithms for market making and custom execution strategies to financial institutions, including investment banks, brokers, ECNs, and family offices to improve the trading environment. OPIXTECH’s mission is to become the world’s leading financial technology firm focused on developing advanced trading algorithms. OPIXTECH’s vision is to rewire the DNA in the forex market. Recognizing that a vibrant and growing introducer broker (IB) sector is critical to economic growth, job creation and sustained development, OPIXTECH's objective is to enable finance-pro community to gain knowledge and leverage fintech wisely to create wealth and achieve their ideal life.

For more information on OPIXTECH and its trading platform, visit their website at www.opixtech.com.