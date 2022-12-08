Each month, the PrimeXBT margin trading platform releases its trader report with updated stats and info on the platform's best traders. With new data released for the volatile month of November, how have important events like the collapse of FTX or the rebound in equities impacted the results?

Most months are memorable, but November has been one for the record books, with a new trader achieving more than 1,000% ROI and a long-standing strategy manager reaching more than 4,000% in all-time profits. Keep reading to dig into the November results.

Why Investors Use The S&P 500 As A Benchmark

While the cryptocurrency market saw further distress and disaster, the stock market picked up for the second month in a row. A 4% gain in the S&P 500 took the two-month total rebound to more than 12%.

The S&P 500 is often used as the benchmark by investors due to its significant breadth of industry sectors and importance to the overall economy. Beating the benchmark is how institutional clients judge portfolio managers.

But at the Covesting copy trading Copy Trading Copy Trading allows individuals in the financial markets to automatically copy positions opened and managed by other selected individuals. This can take shape across virtually any asset class, including equities, commodities, or foreign exchange.Copy trading differs notably from mirror trading, which is defined as a method that allows traders to copy specific strategies. Rather, copy trading links a portion of the copying trader's funds to the account of the copied investor.Consequently, any trading action taken thereafter by the copied investor, i.e. opening a position, assigning Stop Loss and Take Profit orders, or closing a position, are also executed in the copying trader's account.This is done proportionally between the copied investor's account and the copying trader's allotted copy trading funds.The copying trader also typically retains the ability to disconnect copied trades and manage them independently, as well as terminate the copy relationship altogether. Most commonly, copied investors are often compensated by flat monthly subscription fees on the part of a trader seeking to copy their trades.Proliferation of Copy TradingCopy trading has grown in popularity in recent years and led to the development of new types of investment portfolios.This includes People-Based Portfolios or Signal Portfolios. Since 2010, copy trading has become an increasingly more widespread and popular feature amongst online brokers.The appeal is obvious for newer or less experienced traders, who are able to benefit from the trading decisions of investors whom they deem successful or more experienced.Copy trading draws similarities to social trading, which usually includes the ability to connect with other investors using the platform in social ways. This includes comments, likes, link sharing etc. as well as find potential copy trading candidates by viewing investors' performance statistics.Some platforms also provide ways to sort and rank traders according to certain performance parameters, thus making it easier for traders to find potential investors to copy. Read this Term module, members of the peer-to-peer trading community aren't just beating the benchmark; they are absolutely crushing it with up to 4,000% ROI. The platform attracts top talent from all over the globe.

The newest swath of Covesting strategy managers earned as much as 1,000% ROI in the first month. Followers can roll the dice on these newcomers or use transparent performance data in the Covesting leaderboards.

How PrimeXBT Copy Traders Are Crushing All Benchmarks

In fact, several top traders achieved more than 1,000% ROI in total profits, and monthly profits easily crushed every investing benchmark standard ever set. A handful of traders were also able to reach a shocking 100% max win ratio, meaning that every trade closed during the month was profitable.

One trader closed 694 trades with a perfect streak, highlighting the high standard of traders working as strategy managers on PrimeXBT Covesting. Transparent performance metrics are available for followers to view in the leaderboards.

Followers can automatically copy the trades of any of the talent making the lists and earn a profit share of the shocking ROI these traders rake in each and every month. Using the data in the dashboard, followers can also set a stop loss to avoid drawdowns and take profit on any followings.

The platform also allows followers to follow several strategies at once to build a portfolio of high-performing passive investments. Strategy managers trade global markets like crypto, stock indices, commodities, and forex currencies with the goal of making profits and rising the leaderboard ranks.

The most volatile year in decades in global markets is coming to an end next month, and there is no more exciting place to be than the PrimeXBT Covesting copy trading module. With incredible performance in November and markets on the cusp of more explosive price action, the best way to get positioned is by copying traders who can regularly beat benchmarks and bring in profits.

Check out the official PrimeXBT blog to see the entire monthly report, or visit the PrimeXBT trading platform to learn more about the advantages of copy trading.