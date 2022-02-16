What if there was a way to trade in which the investor did little to no reading, had no basic notions of fundamentals or technical analysis and did close to zero hours of research?

What was a surefire way of losing all your hard earned money before the age of disruption, is now a viable trading strategy, simply due to AMarket’s RAMM, the copy trading service for investors.

Here are 7 reasons why you should definitely try RAMM:

1. Simplicity

With RAMM you don’t really have to be a trading expert.

Doing your own research means something entirely different because all you really need to do is finding experienced traders and start copying whatever they’re doing.

In that regard, RAMM’s platform is incredibly user-friendly so you’ll have no problem getting started.

2. It’s your money and you’re in the driver’s seat

Rest assured because your money remains in your account. Unlike some of its competitors, with RAMM you won’t be required to transfer your funds under management and wonder if they are safe or not.

3. Your funds are protected

Regardless of the trade’s outcome, you can specify the exact amount which will remain in your account.

4. Your strategy is fully customizable

The very same way you follow a celebrity because of their style, or a chef because of his or her recipes, RAMM allows you to follow a trader because of his strategies, his insights, his community feedback, and/or his profits.

With RAMM you can fully customize your strategy based on different values such as profitability, popularity, commission percentage, and even how old the strategy is.

5. Multiply your profits

RAMM’s profit multiplier feature allows you to increase your profits by up to 10 times.

6. Flexibility at its finest

With RAMM, your traders are copied and executed in its web-based platform or in its mobile app. Thismeans that it is not necessary to install anything your computer and you will conveniently have all your trading information on the go.

7. The fees are incredibly fair

RAMM set out its fees in a complete honest way: you pay the trader only for the profit you will be making by employing his or her strategy.

Wrapping up

RAMM’s copy trading service opened the door for inexperienced investors to mimic other, more experienced trader’s moves in real time.

Moreover, one can commit to trading on a level which they feel comfortable with, meaning that massive capital requirements are a thing of the past.

To add to it, by being able to follow multiple traders, you are pretty much guaranteed to be diversifying your risks.

As such, AMarket’s RAMM presents itself as the perfect solution to replicating trades in a fully transparent way by giving inexperienced traders the chance to learn how to trade, network with veteran traders and, more importantly, to be part of something and join in on the fun.