Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the S&P 500 monthly and daily charts.

Price strongly reversed at the 3633 monthly support level yesterday.

Price breaking above 3735 yesterday’s high would start to confirm a short term reversal targeting the 3882 daily resistance level.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. In times of heightened volatility traders should exercise strict risk management rules.

S&P 500 monthly chart on ACY MT4

S&P 500 daily chart on ACY MT4

