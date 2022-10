The commodity currency pairs - the USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD - all raced to new lows vs the stronger USD after the hotter than expected CPI data. However, there has been a bounce that now threatens that move - in the short term at least.

IN this video, I look at the price action in the USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSDand show what would ruin the USD buying party vs these commodity currencies today and explain why.

For each currency pair, go to:

USDCAD (1:15)

AUDUSD (4:00)

NZDUSD (5:50)