iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 is set to take place in Mexico City on April 9-11, 2024. This global online trading event is expected to be highly sought after, with over 1.6K+ companies and 3.5K+ attendees from more than 120 countries, including thousands of traders preparing to participate.

This B2C and B2B event is considered the world's most dominant online trading expo and is eagerly anticipated by traders and industry professionals alike. With such a massive turnout expected, iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 promises to be an exceptional show, surpassing all expectations.

What is iFX EXPO all about?

iFX EXPO is a well-established series of events that have been taking place for over a decade. It has become a global benchmark, with a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and MENA regions. Standing as one of the most significant events in the online trading industry, it brings together leading brokers, affiliates, hedge funds, fintech companies, and thousands of traders from around the world. All these attendees gather under one roof to share their knowledge and experiences whilst engaging in business activities.

The exhibition provides a unique opportunity for everyone involved in the industry to explore the latest trends and discover innovative solutions in online trading. And, for the first time, iFX EXPO is coming to Mexico, where attendees can explore the world of online trading in Latin America and experience face-to-face interactions with industry giants over the course of 2+ days.

Insightful Content and Engaging Speaker Sessions

The event will place a strong emphasis on learning and traders’ education. iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 will have two content stages - the Speaker Hall and the Traders Arena, featuring 30+ speaker sessions, Q&As, panel discussions, fireside chats, and debates. These stages provide an exclusive space for industry leaders and traders to network and share their knowledge and expertise. Over 25 topics will be covered, including the hottest trends in the online trading industry, such as cybersecurity, emerging markets, AI tools, and fintech trends in the LATAM region.

This blend of education, networking opportunities, and cutting-edge products and services positions iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 as a must-attend for industry professionals and newcomers alike.

Discover Traders Arena - a hub of endless opportunities

Traders Arena is a dedicated stage for brokers and traders of all levels to network and share knowledge at iFX EXPO LATAM 2024. The focus on this area is in response to the increasing demand for stronger and more meaningful connections between traders and brokers.

Traders who attend the Traders Arena can expect to gain access to diverse learning experiences that can help improve their trading skills and knowledge, including:

Networking Opportunities: Traders can connect with industry experts, fellow traders, and like-minded individuals, leading to new ideas and opportunities.

Educational & Lifestyle Workshops: In these workshops, participants can learn from successful traders who will share insights into their lifestyles and offer valuable educational tips.

Market & Technical Analysis: Attendees can access the latest market trends and cutting-edge technical analysis techniques to help them understand current market dynamics.

Trading Technology Showcase: Traders can get hands-on experience with the most advanced and innovative trading technologies, which can help them stay on the cutting edge.

Inspiring Success Stories: Drawing inspiration from real success stories of professional traders who have made it big in the industry can provide valuable insights for anyone looking to succeed in online trading.

Discover an exciting world of learning opportunities that can take your trading skills and knowledge to the next level. Don't wait, register now!

Why you should attend the #1 online trading event in Latin America

iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 is an unmissable event for anyone involved in the financial markets and eager to explore substantial business opportunities. Attending this event will enable you to interact with influential industry experts and forge connections with top-tier decision-makers and potential partners.

The event also provides an excellent stage for attendees to connect with brokers and fellow traders from across the globe and gain valuable insights through over 13 hours of insightful content. Additionally, you can enjoy engaging in networking events and iconic parties, which make the experience unique and unforgettable.

iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 is an event that is a must-attend for:

Retail and Institutional Brokers interested in expanding their range of services with institutional offerings and keen to interact directly with service providers.

interested in expanding their range of services with institutional offerings and keen to interact directly with service providers. Traders seeking access to exclusive educational content and the best resources.

seeking access to exclusive educational content and the best resources. Affiliates & IBs looking for profitable partnerships and their next big deal.

looking for profitable partnerships and their next big deal. Payments, Banks, and Liquidity Providers wanting to present the most innovative and customisable financial solutions.

wanting to present the most innovative and customisable financial solutions. Technology Providers wishing to showcase their leading trading platforms, connectivity solutions, CRM & VoIP systems, and other technology-related offerings.

wishing to showcase their leading trading platforms, connectivity solutions, CRM & VoIP systems, and other technology-related offerings. Service Providers wanting to present their cutting-edge services and solutions.

wanting to present their cutting-edge services and solutions. Digital Assets and Blockchain Enthusiasts eager to display their payment solutions using blockchain technology.

eager to display their payment solutions using blockchain technology. Regulation and Compliance Experts aiming to keep leading brokers one step ahead of the regulatory curve.

Your entry to LATAM FX markets

Attending iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 is an absolute must for all leading firms in the industry who want to outpace the competition. The expo is expected to attract more than 3,500 attendees, providing ambitious companies with an excellent opportunity to showcase their technologies and differentiate themselves by presenting innovative solutions.

The event is exclusively for all key players in the FX industry to conduct business. With so much on offer, can you really afford to miss it?

Secure Your Spot at the First-Ever iFX EXPO in LATAM by Becoming a Sponsor or Exhibitor Today!