People of the Fintech Industry, the time has come! The nominations have closed, the votes have been counted, and the trophies have been polished. The only thing left for you to do is get excited!

What it Means to be Crowned an Ultimate Fintech Awards Winner

The Ultimate Fintech Awards recognise top brands in the B2B & B2C online trading space. They provide traders and businesses an industry benchmark of the best companies to trade and do business with.

In an economic climate shared by multiple corporations battling it out for supremacy, recognition is everything.

It’s one thing to label your brand as being the best in the business, but it’s an entirely different merit to be credited as the best by an independent organization such as Ultimate Fintech, well-versed in what separates an elite brand from the rest.

Award Category Preview

Let’s circle back and review the different awards categories on offer.

Broker Awards

Transparency, reliability, trust, and innovation are at the forefront in this category. Broker of the Year goes to…?!

Regional Broker Awards

Who will be crowned the respective leaders of the Asian, European, Middle Eastern, LATAM, and African markets?

B2B Awards

Recognition in B2B excellence from around the world. We look out for the best platforms, tools, and solutions.

Ready, Set…

The Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022 winners will be announced on the last day of the iFX EXPO International at Columbia Beach in Limassol. Doors open at 17:30 – make sure you are there to join this highly-anticipated culmination that will celebrate the best in the industry. Entrance will be valid for iFX EXPO badge holders and nominees on the guest list.

Ready to find out who will walk away victorious? All will be revealed soon. See you there.