Tickmill, a leading multi-asset broker, introduced its latest rebate campaign, ‘Trade More, Get More’, to reward its clients for their loyalty and efforts. The promotion is designed to offer traders the possibility to make the most of Tickmill’s excellent trading conditions and earn not just from their trades but also through enticing cash rewards.

The concept is simple: participants are required to fund their Tickmill account with a minimum of $200 and trade focusing only on FX, Gold, and Silver CFDs. Depending on their Tickmill account type, traders will receive cash rewards of up to $2 per lot traded. As traders engage in more trading activity, they will have the opportunity to receive higher rewards. The rebates will be promptly credited to their accounts on a monthly basis, further providing the opportunity to increase their trading volume.

“At Tickmill, we are committed to delivering an exceptional trading experience by offering the best trading conditions and a safe and regulated environment. Through our ‘Trade More, Get More’ promotion, we aim to empower traders to take full advantage of our competitive spreads, low commissions, and cutting-edge technologies. It exemplifies our unwavering dedication to the success and satisfaction of our traders,” commented Sudhanshu Agarwal, Executive Director of Tickmill Ltd.

Running from 1st of August 2023 until the 28th of June 2024, this promotion is available to existing and new clients of Tickmill Ltd (Seychelles) and Tickmill Asia Ltd. Traders of all backgrounds are welcome to join as well and experience trading at its finest with Tickmill.

To learn more and delve deeper into the specifics, the Terms and Conditions, and how to participate.