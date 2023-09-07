Tickmill announced the launch of its latest product: Tickmill Social Trading. The platform is set to further help successful and regular traders, and IBs to explore new earning opportunities. The platform allows successful traders to share their own strategies with other traders. The most successful strategies are displayed and ranked on the main website page and traders can choose the strategy or trader they would like to start copying.

The trades automatically replicate from the Strategy Provider to the Follower account, without any need for the Follower to take any action. Strategy Providers on their end trade on their own account and earn Performance Fees on the profits they generate for each follower. The percentage of the Performance Fee and the frequency of the payment (weekly or monthly) can be customized.

For the launch, Tickmill has announced an exclusive offer for Strategy Providers: for every Follower that copies a Trader for 30 days, Tickmill will pay up to $30, until a maximum of 100 Followers.

"We are thrilled to launch this new project that we have been developing for a while now to empower our traders’ experience. Tickmill Social Trading aims to bring closer together Tickmill traders in a mutually beneficial way, offering them an opportunity to optimise their trading journey and foster a community of traders of different experience levels that can learn from each other,” commented Sudhanshu Agarwal, Executive Director of Tickmill Ltd.

Social Trading is allowed across any server (MT4 or MT5) and any asset available at Tickmill Ltd and is available to any client of Tickmill Ltd (Seychelles). More than one trading account is allowed, with the possibility to act both as a Strategy Provider and Follower, using different trading accounts under the same registration.

Tickmill is renowned for its excellent trading conditions across most of its 600+ Assets. Tickmill Social Trading allows traders and IBs to capitalise on these conditions and allow for their strategies to earn them performance fees.

“Tickmill Social Trading is expected to benefit not only traders by giving them simple access to the strategies of successful traders, but it’s also an important tool to help our partners develop their network and enhance their services. Tickmill Social Trading is therefore a key step in our commitment to help our partners grow with us,” said Carla Nemr, Chief of Business Development at Tickmill.

Learn more about the platform and how you can join here.