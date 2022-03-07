Are you new to online trading? Or are you an intermediate trader keen for more? Even an advanced professional searching for some updated 2022 trading insights? If it’s a yes to any of these questions, or you’re a Gigi Buffon fan, then this webinar is for you!

Buckle up for an insightful session run by none other than expert trading host, Tamer Ozer.

Tamer is a highly qualified writer and senior level educator for forex courses, with over 1,000 students in Australia and Southeast Asia. He has over 20 years of experience with investment firms and 11 years of experience in building trading automation with Expert Advisors.

TMGM is proud to announce that the Special Guest for this online webinar will be Gigi Buffon, World Cup champion and seasoned trader with over 20 years of experience in online trading, specifically stocks and gold.

The webinar is completely FREE! However, due to the presence of Buffon, TMGM have limited spots available. Buffon will be actively involved during the full duration of the webinar, and available for Q&A about two of his greatest successes: football and trading.

One lucky attendee will also receive a Special Limited Edition Shirt, signed by Buffon at the end of the event. This is an opportunity you do not want to miss.

This webinar is the ultimate experience for beginner or intermediate traders alike. To pique your curiosity about the event, more information about which trading topics will be covered including:

● How To Take Advantage Of Market Volatility With CFD Online Trading

● How Do I Get Started & How Much Should I Invest?

● What Are The Essential Tools That I Need To have?

TMGM warmly encourages you to attend on Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 9PM AEDT (Sydney Time) for the ultimate introduction to the online trading world.

REGISTER NOW, as numbers are limited.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/2416463588925/WN_BiicG4M7TquwefsmzTzauQ