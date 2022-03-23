Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (TAA), is not only one of the finest right-backs Anfield has ever seen, but he is now the number one football player on the ADRIX™ Index (what is Adrix™?) valued at $58.55.

Lionel Messi $55.98 has endured a difficult time since his move from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. In Ligue 1, where most expected him to break all the goalscoring records, he has scored just 2 goals in 14 games.

If Messi hit the ground running at the Parc Des Princes like we all thought he would, his price would have blitzed past the $60 mark and put him well and truly in a league of his own. However, his individual performance has been lackluster, and now seems him looking over his shoulder at Robert Lewandowski $53.27 who could take the second spot off him sooner rather than later.

TAA's on-field performances have been phenomenal since he first entered the ADRIX™ Index at $10 back in 2019. He has been a pillar in Jurgen Klopp’s team that won the UEFA Champions League and Premier League titles. AllStars Sports Stocks are not team-based, so just because Liverpool are second in the table and playing well does not mean every player within that team is performing well.

Take the Arsenal vs. Liverpool game Wednesday evening as an example. In this game, Liverpool won 2-0 so you would expect all of the Liverpool player's prices to jump up? That would be wrong because again, it is based on their individual performance during the game so;

Andrew Robertson’s price increased 3.52% for his performance, TAA’s price increased 1.31%, Thiago’s increased 8.96%, whereas Sadio Mane’s price decreased 8.92%.

In this world of performance-based sports stocks, we can see in black and white which players are consistently on top of their game. Using the example above we see that Mane didn’t help Liverpool at all in that win, whereas Thiago was very influential.

So, for TAA to see a price rise from $10 flat to $58.55 in three seasons shows that he is a superstar and will be for many more years if he can continue on this trend of form.

In these three seasons 19/20, 20/21, and 21/22 TAA played 125 games. In these games, he scored 8 goals, provided 41 assists, and managed to keep 57 clean sheets. Phenomenal numbers.

