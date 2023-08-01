A standard of excellence in financial services and fintech, the UF AWARDS return to Cyprus, home country of their organiser, Ultimate Fintech, for the Global edition. The UF AWARDS Global 2023 recognise the achievements and continuous contribution of the dominant pioneers of innovation in financial technology and online trading.

Scheduled to take place on 21 September, 2023, the last day of iFX EXPO International, the UF AWARDS Global aim to provide the retail and business sectors with a benchmark of quality, offering a clear picture of the best companies to trade and do business with.

The UF AWARDS Global signify prestige, they instill trust and offer massive brand exposure to an international audience. Those crowned as winners will have their efforts validated, receiving worldwide publicity and exclusive marketing perks.

UF AWARDS Global nominations are now open!

Winning global recognition in the highly competitive fintech arena is one of the most remarkable feats. Revealing new industry leaders with every edition, the UF AWARDS crown the groundbreaking achievements of brokers and fintech providers. The global series will unveil even more up and coming names. So, if you want your brand to stand out from the crowd, it’s time to get nominated!

The most prominent market players will engage in close competition for the ‘Best’ title in each category. The nomination round gives you the opportunity to rise above the competition by nominating your brand in one of the B2B (Fintech Awards) or B2C (Broker Awards) categories available and maximise your chances of winning a globally-recognised UF AWARD.

Claim your spot at the elite’s round table

The UF AWARDS Global 2023 open a new land of opportunities for the best of fintech and finance, starting with:

Broker Awards

● Broker of the Year

● Best Global Broker

● Most Transparent Broker

● Most Trusted Broker

● Best Newcomer Broker

● Best CFD Broker

● Best ECN/STP Broker

● Fastest Growing Broker

Fintech Awards

● Best Trading Platform

● Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform

● Best Social Trading Solution

● Best Crypto Liquidity Provider

● Best All-In-One Brokerage Solution

● Best Connectivity Provider

● Best Risk Management Solution

● And many more

The nominees will be approved based on strict criteria assessing service quality, breadth of product offering and industry know-how. If you’re looking to strengthen your footprint globally, taking part in the UF AWARDS Global 2023 is the best way to achieve it. Browse all categories and nominate your brand before 25 August to secure your place among the winners!

Join the global excitement!

All applications are carefully assessed at the Nomination Stage. To enter the global award race, companies must first fill out the Nomination Form available on the UF AWARDS website. Participants are encouraged to nominate themselves in the categories they excel in.

At a next stage, industry insiders and thought leaders are invited to support their favourite fintech or financial brands by casting their votes. Leaving no room for doubt or bias, Ultimate Fintech has created a public voting system that will be available on the website as of 30 August. To vote for your preferred brand, you must be subscribed and logged in.

Mark your calendars

25 August Nominations Close 30 August - 13 September Voting Round 21 September UF AWARDS Global 2023 Ceremony

Are you ready for worldwide acclaim? The UF AWARDS Global 2023 are ready for the taking, so register now and nominate your brand. It's your time to shine!