Ultimate Fintech, a leading full-service marketing agency and organiser of the renowned iFX EXPO, has announced the launch of the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.

UF Awards 2022 will recognise top brands in the B2B & B2C online trading and fintech space with the aim to provide traders and businesses with an industry benchmark of the best companies to trade and do business with. In turn, winning an exclusive industry award positions companies as industry leaders with increased brand image and trust, and offers extensive marketing exposure to a targeted industry audience.

In a highly competitive marketplace, the UF Awards 2022 offer numerous Broker & B2B categories designed to give brands the opportunity to stand out from the crowd and highlight their business strengths.

Global fintech brands are invited to participate to be in with a chance of winning in the various award categories, such as:

Broker Awards

- Broker of the Year

- Most Transparent Broker

- Best Newcomer Broker

- Fastest Growing Broker

- Best IB Programme

+ many more!

B2B Awards

- Best Technology Service Providers

- Best Liquidity Providers

- Best Payments Brands

- Best B2B Service Providers

- Best Crypto & Blockchain Brands

+ many more!

Nominations are now Open

In order to apply for a nomination, companies can visit the Ultimate Fintech website to register and fill in the nomination form in the most relevant categories for their brand before the closing date on the 23rd May.

The schedule for the nomination and voting process is as follows:

· 23rd May 2022: Nominations close

· 25th May – 1st June 2022: Public Voting Round on the UF website

· 9th June 2022: Winners Award Ceremony evening event on the final day of iFX EXPO International 2022

Get ready to enter the excitement of the awards race. Who will be crowned ‘Best Global Broker’ ‘Most Trusted Broker – Europe’ and ‘Best Payment Service Provider LATAM’?

Nominate your brand for an Ultimate Fintech Award now!