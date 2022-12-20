Nominations now over, the excitement is at its all-time high as Forex and financial technology industry players and retail clients alike are about to cast their vote for their favoured brand competing for an UF Award MEA 2023.

Setting the benchmark for excellence in the online trading and fintech sectors, the UF AWARDS MEA confer nominees industry-wide recognition and market validation. Creating a unique identity in such an ultra-competitive market is a great achievement for any market player, and this is precisely what the UF AWARDS MEA recognise.

Which company leads the trend in the MEA region? As the nomination round for the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 has come to an end, the adrenaline rush is at its peak as industry leaders and traders are about to cast their vote for their preferred B2B and B2C brands. Who will be the lucky winners?

Let the voting begin!

With so many top-tier participants in each of the B2B and B2C categories, the competition is tight. Voters are already lining up to support their brand of choice. But how do you vote?

Simple. In order to cast your vote, you need to register an account or use an existing one and take your pick. Scroll through the two main categories (Broker Awards and B2B Awards) to find out who’s in the race in each award category, make your choice, and hit the “Submit” button to confirm your vote. Remember, you can vote in different award categories, but you can only do it once. So, make it count.

Simply the best

There are many accolades to be won in the Broker Award category, leaving room for plenty of wishful thinking amongst participants, as everything is hanging on the voters’ choice. Only time will tell who is the “Best Multi-asset Broker - MEA”, “Most Trusted Broker - MEA”, “Best CFD Broker - MEA”, and the “Best ECN/STP Broker - MEA” from the nominated brokers, or which financial technology provider will prove to be the best in their class.

In the B2B Awards’ group, nominees are hoping to gather enough votes to stand out from the crowd in one or more categories, including the “Best Trading Platform - MEA”, “Best Fintech AI Solution - MEA”, and the “Best Social Trading Solution - MEA”. Make sure to vote before 10th January, when the voting round ends.

What’s next?

Time flies, and we’re rapidly approaching the end of 2022. With the Award Ceremony nearly upon us, be sure to add these dates to your calendar:

10 January 2023: Voting closes

18 January 2023: UF AWARDS MEA 2023 Ceremony

The coming three weeks will be decisive for the finalists. So, it’s time to show your support by giving the best B2B and B2C brand in each category your vote of confidence. Make your voice heard across the industry! Be sure to register or log in to your account and cast your vote. Vote now for your chosen brand.

Lastly, Ultimate Fintech would like to extend their thanks to everyone who participated in the nomination process and congratulate all the finalists who made it through the selection process, battling for an UF Award.