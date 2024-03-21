Mystiko.Network, the leading Base Layer of Web3, has completed a 18 Million USD seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital India/SEA (now known as Peak XV Partners), with participation from Samsung Next, Hashkey, Mirana, Signum, Coinlist, Naval Ravikant, Sandeep Nailwal, Gokul Rajaram, Tribe Capital, Morningstar Ventures, etc.

In less than a year, Mystiko V1 mainnets have supported over 134 Million USD transaction volume, 214K+ transactions on 5 different layer1/layer2 blockchains, with 54K+ unique active onchain users.

Previously, Mystiko.Network has also been selected to participate in esteemed programs such as Binance MVB, Chainlink Startup, Polygon Ecosystem and Coinlist Seed.

About Mystiko.Network

Mystiko.Network (https://mystiko.network/) is the Base Layer of WEB3. Mystiko SDK, the universal ZK SDK, features scalability, interoperability, privacy, and AI for every blockchain/dapp all at once.