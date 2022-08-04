Buying the dip is a proven strategy in the investing sector, from the stock market to the cryptocurrency space.

Considering the recent crash in the crypto market, investors may be trying to find an opportunity in this volatile market, as they expect the downturn to only last for a short time instead of a long time.

If you’re a new cryptocurrency investor thinking about buying the dip, here’s what you need to know about using such a strategy in the crypto realm.

Should You Buy the Dip in Cryptocurrency?

The buy-the-dip strategy is based on the expectation that the price declines are only short-lived and will eventually recover. Typically, investors who use this approach benefit from being able to buy quality assets at a discount and turn a profit when prices are back in the green.

The cryptocurrency market is more volatile than other markets. Therefore, purchasing cryptos, regardless of price, during a dip that may run for an extended period carries some serious risk.

Crypto prices may bounce back, but it is also possible that they will slide further down, putting you and your investments in a difficult place. While the recent cryptocurrency market dip could rebound as it did in 2021, it may also not be able to.

If you’re determined to buy the dip, decide first how much money you’re willing to use to purchase cryptos every month. In addition, try not to stress out about what may happen to prices over the next couple of years.

Consider hedging your cryptocurrency holdings as well. It may help to fill your crypto investment portfolio with various alternative coins (altcoins) to minimize risks.

Taking Advantage of the Cryptocurrency Dip

If you plan to buy the dip in the cryptocurrency space, there are a few ways you can leverage when using this strategy.

During an Uptrend

An uptrend in a crypto’s price could have some minor drops. If you buy the dip during an uptrend dip, there is potential for gains in the cryptocurrency’s value, providing you the opportunity to make good money by selling the crypto at a higher price.

The Crypto is Well-Known

Bitcoin and Ethereum are two of the most well-known cryptocurrencies with impressive performance histories. Since their inception, these two have experienced and weathered several market crashes and fluctuations.

If you see Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other established cryptos lose value, it may be good for you to buy some of those coins immediately as they’re likely to recover from the dip.

Bottom Line

Buying the dip in the cryptocurrency market is a decent practice. Still, a few important factors should be considered constantly throughout your buying and selling process.

Plus, looking into certain crypto trends requires time and patience if you want better odds of reaping the rewards with this strategy. For example, do you plan to buy during small price drops or big drops, and when do you intend to sell if the prices start to recover?

Remember that while you have carefully considered the factors and taken the necessary precautions, there is no guarantee that your cryptocurrency bet will pay off. The same also goes for other types of investments.