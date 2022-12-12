Global, multi-asset broker, Fxview, believes that a client-first approach is indispensable for brokers to attract and retain clients, and future-proof brokerages.

Global, multi-asset broker, Fxview, a Finvasia Group company, believes that prioritising clients is of utmost importance for brokerages today. In the fiercely competitive landscape of financial services provision, solving client problems with user-friendly yet advanced technology solutions can give brokers an edge in the market. Today's customer expects cutting-edge tools to navigate the financial markets. Understanding customer expectations and fulfilling them is the best way to ensure customer satisfaction and loyalty.

"Value creation for our clients has always been the top priority for Finvasia and all its brands. Even with Fxview, we began with the idea of providing the same value driven ecosystem for retail traders. Forex is a risky market and we envision helping this industry vertical regain its shine as an investment class, just like equities and bonds. No business can ever thrive without a long-term relationship with its client and that is our vision for Fxview as well.” said Tajinder Virk, Co-Founder, Finvasia.

How Prioritising Clients Helps

Customer experience is today the key to driving business revenue and growth. A focus on enhancing customer experience can lead to an 80% increase in revenue. In addition, focusing on the experience and customer satisfaction can enhance up-selling and cross-selling opportunities and customer retention. This is invaluable given that acquiring new customers can be anywhere between 5x and 25x more expensive than the retention of existing customers.

Fxview believes that the most effective way to enhance customer experiences is through a customer-first strategy. This approach requires a broker to not just understand but foresee customer expectations and then work to deliver stellar experiences across every touchpoint. In other words, the services offered need to go beyond simply meeting expectations to exceeding them. This can help build long-lasting relationships and reduce churn rates.

How Fxview Takes Care of its Clients

A key value at Fxview is to put the clients as the company’s highest priority. The focus is on delivering excellent customer service with 24/5 support in multiple languages. Clients can access support through numerous ways, including live chat for prompt responses. In addition, Fxview offers one-on-one contact with a personally delegated relationship manager for each client.

Apart from the support team being available for assistance at every stage of the client’s journey with Fxview, extensive educational resources can be accessed for informed decision-making.

The client-first approach is also reflected in the company’s value to provide best-in-industry trading experiences. This includes low commissions, narrow spreads, institutional grade pricing and deep liquidity. Plus, Fxview constantly innovates to provide the latest technology tools and products that meet rapidly evolving customer needs and expectations.

The company is committed to providing technology solutions that not only meet current expectations but are also flexible enough to fulfil future trading needs. The aim is to support clients identify trading opportunities and make the most of market moves.

“Fxview has always focused on the clients. We recently added 13+ languages to our support so we can cater to the needs of our global clients. Also, launched more crypto deposit and withdrawal methods. And Fxview will keep on working towards the client requirements as we grow further.” added Rahul Bansal, Executive Director, Fxview.

Fxview also believes that a focus on protecting client interests is vital to building trust. The company has obtained the necessary licenses to offer its services across jurisdictions. The highest levels of compliance are ensured, including negative balance protection and the segregation of client funds.

Taking Trading into the Future

Fxview is on a mission to build an innovative and global financial ecosystem. The company understands that technology is rapidly evolving, as are customer demands and priorities. By staying one step ahead, the company is able to fulfil customer needs even before they are felt. This is done through a foundation of unbeatable trading conditions, transparency and cutting-edge technology tools that put the client front and centre.

The broker works to engage with clients to gain deeper insights into their needs and aspirations. This is why the Fxview team is always present at the most prominent events and expos across the world. By listening directly to its client base, the firm develops solutions that ensure the best possible customer experiences and complete satisfaction.

This client-first focus has been acknowledged by the financial services industry, with Fxview having won some of the most prestigious awards this year. The company was named the "Most Trusted Broker" at the Ultimate Fintech Awards, held in June 2022. Soon after, Fxview won the "Best Global CFD Broker" award at the Forex Expo, held in Dubai in October 2022. The firm has also won "The Best Value Broker" award at the Forex Expo, held in Dubai in 2021.