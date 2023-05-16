ZuluTrade has been awarded the ‘Best Wealth Management Platform Africa’ by the Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency Awards.

The award was given out at the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23), in a ceremony concluding the first day of the event, in front of local and international financial experts, institutions and stakeholders.

ZuluTrade’s win in the ‘Best Wealth Management Platform Africa’ category is a testament to the platform's unparalleled ability to connect investors with a network of top-performing traders and brokers from around the world.

The company has been providing innovative social trading solutions for more than a decade, allowing investors to follow the strategies of other successful traders and to copy their trades automatically.

The social trading leader has continued to innovate and expand its offering, introducing and upgrading features, such as a revamped platform and a new website, which it showcased at FMAS:23 to a vast local and global trading community.

Some of the upgrades and innovative platform features include a more accommodative Subscription Plan, scrapping volume and platform-based commissions; an enhanced Social Feed, allowing users to share their know-how and upload photos and videos, as well as react to each other’s posts, follow and create hashtags; the possibility for all traders to ‘Become a Leader’ and a lot more.

ZuluTrade’s advanced analytical tools also enable investors to assess the performance of potential leaders before following them, providing valuable insights into their track record and trading style.

"We are thrilled to receive this award, which is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our team to provide the best social trading and wealth management experience for our users," said Tajinder Virk, ZuluTrade CEO.

"ZuluTrade has always been committed to democratising the investing space and making it accessible to everyone; and this award is a validation of our efforts."

The Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency Awards accolade marks yet another milestone on the social intelligence platform’s roadmap, strengthening its footprint in Africa and beyond.

ZuluTrade has already received multiple awards, including ‘Best Social Wealth Management Platform’ at the Forex Expo Dubai in 2022, ‘Best Social Trading Solution at the UF AWARDS 2022 and ‘Best Social Trading Solution - MEA’ at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023.

*Trading in financial instruments involves significant risk of loss.