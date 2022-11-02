ZuluTrade, a Finvasia Group company, driven by the world’s largest community of social leaders in investments, has won the ‘Best Social Wealth Management Platform’ award at the Forex Expo Dubai 2022. ZuluTrade presented extremely informative insights and sessions on “Top user acquisition strategies for brokers and on how to scale your business with social trading and power of network effects.”

ZuluTrade was one of few booths to be visited by the Chief Guest, His Excellency Mr. Buti Saeed Al Ghandi (Director, Commercial Bank of Dubai & Vice-Chairman, DWTC).

The award marks a new milestone for ZuluTrade that has been championing the Social Trading and Investments industry for over 15 years. It is the 2nd consecutive award for the company in less than six months after it was awarded ‘Best Social Trading Solution’ at the Ultimate Fintech Awards in Cyprus earlier this year.

The company has supported more than 2.5 million clients across 150 countries that have transacted over 2.5 trillion USD on its platform throughout the years. It is a multi-investment social trading platform that holds its head high on providing customer-focused investment solutions in the most transparent and trustworthy environment.

“ZuluTrade has gone truly global since its inception in 2007 and is the oldest and most recognised brand in social wealth management. It has been unveiling new features and collaborations over the years that cater to both advanced and novice investors.” Tajinder Virk, Interim CEO of ZuluTrade gratefully remarked. “We cherish the gesture of being awarded the ‘Best Social Wealth Management Platform’ in one of the most competitive industry segments across Forex, Stocks, Cryptos, Commodities and Indices.

It is a testimony to our company’s relentless approach to providing the most innovative features and opportunities, and making investment easy and accessible to everyone. We are determined now more than ever to continue providing the best services to all our valued clients and partners.”

ZuluTrade Moving Ahead

ZuluTrade is steering ahead strongly under the leadership of Finvasia Group. Strengthening and expanding on its current capabilities, the company will soon launch ZuluTrade 2.0. The new platform will be a more engaging social investing platform with enhanced social and technology features. I

t will empower the platform’s users with access to analysis, data, insights, and portfolio optimization tools that are typically available only to professional traders. ZuluTrade 2.0 will maintain its legacy of being both broker and platform neutral, so it has no conflict of interest with its investors. A variety of new asset classes added to ZuluTrade 2.0 will encourage more investors, leaders and brokers to join the platform whilst creating a conducive environment for them to grow their wealth.

About ZuluTrade

ZuluTrade is the largest broker agnostic social wealth management and copy trading platform in the world. It revolutionised copy trading by creating a “one of its kind” conflict free, socially driven, broker and platform agnostic social network in 2007.

Catering to both advanced and novice investors, Zulutrade offers the biggest database of signals and strategies currently available across the market. Investors can experience simplified Social Trading across multiple instruments including Forex, Stock CFD’s, Crypto CFD’s, Commodities and Indices.

ZuluTrade is authorized and regulated in the EU by Hellenic Capital and Market Commission (HCMC) and Financial Services Agency (FSA) in Japan. Its parent company, Finvasia Group, has entities across the globe that are regulated/registered with over 30 regulatory bodies in various capacities.

To find out more, reach out to marketing@zulutrade.com