FX option expiries for 1 July 10am New York cut

There aren't really any notable ones today but it will be a big day tomorrow with plenty layered across multiple pairs near the current spot price.





In particular, there will be a host of large expiries surrounding EUR/USD between 1.1800 to 1.1900 and also for USD/JPY near the 111.00 level as well.





That said, keep an eye on the technical side of things and that also plays an important role with the payrolls release of course the other key driver before the end of the week.





EUR/USD is trading back to the post-FOMC lows near 1.1847 and a firm run below that could trigger a push towards 1.1800 before we even get to tomorrow.





Likewise, USD/JPY managed a close above 111.00 and that could be a key technical catalyst for a continued upside run in the pair in the sessions ahead.





Meanwhile, USD/CAD is also flirting with levels above 1.2400 and its 100-day moving average so that is one to take note of although there is still some added resistance from the post-FOMC highs around 1.2481-86 near the 1.2500 level.







