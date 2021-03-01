FX option expiries for 1 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

  • EUR/USD: 1.2000 (€721m), 1.2070-75 (€667m), 1.2135 (€454m), 1.2200 (€1.3bn)
  • USD/JPY: 105.55-57 ($2.1bn), 106.20-25 ($1.8bn), 106.45-55 ($2.3bn), 106.85 ($510m)
  • AUD/USD: 0.7770 (A$2.2bn)
  • NZD/USD: 0.7350 (NZ$1.9bn)
  • USD/CAD: 1.2500 ($1.2bn)
A couple of big ones to take note of, especially for USD/JPY today as that might keep price action more sticky around current levels - likewise for AUD/USD as well.
There are decent sized ones in play for EUR/USD but not anything too forceful unless price threatens a breakout towards 1.2200, which is unlikely.

