FX option expiries for 1 March 10am New York cut

EUR/USD: 1.2000 (€721m), 1.2070-75 (€667m), 1.2135 (€454m), 1.2200 (€1.3bn)

USD/JPY: 105.55-57 ($2.1bn) , 106.20-25 ($1.8bn) , 106.45-55 ($2.3bn) , 106.85 ($510m)

AUD/USD: 0.7770 (A$2.2bn)

NZD/USD: 0.7350 (NZ$1.9bn)

USD/CAD: 1.2500 ($1.2bn)





There are decent sized ones in play for EUR/USD but not anything too forceful unless price threatens a breakout towards 1.2200, which is unlikely.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here





A couple of big ones to take note of, especially for USD/JPY today as that might keep price action more sticky around current levels - likewise for AUD/USD as well.