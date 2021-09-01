FX option expiries for 1 September 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing too significant to take note of on the day, though there is a relatively big one for EUR/USD at 1.1825 offering some interest as a magnet to price action.





That said, the pair seems more content to keep gliding in and around 1.1800 for the time being as the dollar continues its middling mood on the week.





Besides that, as mentioned before this, just keep an eye out on the big one for AUD/USD at 0.7350 rolling off on Friday. That could keep spot price more contained around current levels going into the US non-farm payrolls release.







