FX option expiries for 12 July 10am New York cut

The large one for USD/JPY at 110.00 could limit near-term downside, should Treasury yields keep steadier during the session ahead that is. Meanwhile, there is a slightly biggish one for USD/CAD at 1.2525 though the 1.2500 level and 100-hour moving average, now seen @ 1.2476, will also be other key resistance levels to watch today.





Besides that, keep an eye on the relatively large ones for AUD/USD (@0.7500 on Thursday) and USD/CAD (@1.2500 on Friday) later on in the week.







