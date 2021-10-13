FX option expiries for 13 October 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing significant to really take note of on the day as seen above.





Additionally, there aren't specifically any major ones too that should be of too much impact through to the end of the week but we'll see if anything changes.





As such, the ebb and flow and overall risk mood are still key drivers of trading sentiment as we look towards the next few days. The US CPI data release later today will also be one to watch, even if it should just serve to reaffirm latest inflation developments.





US futures are more tepid while the selling in bonds is also meeting a bit of a breather, with the dollar keeping lightly softer ahead of European trading.







