FX option expiries for 14 July 10am New York cut

Just one relatively large one for EUR/USD today, as highlighted in bold.





But also take note of the modest-sized ones at 1.1775-80 and also 1.1850 for the pair rolling off later in the day, which could keep price action more anchored for now.





The dollar is mildly softer on the day but isn't showing much signs of breaking to new extremes so far in European trading. We may have to wait on Wall Street and Fed chair Powell's speech later to perhaps give more of a push if anything else.





Looking out to the rest of the week, remember to keep an eye on the very large ones for AUD/USD (tomorrow @ 0.7500) and USD/CAD (Friday @ 1.2500).







