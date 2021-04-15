FX option expiries for 15 April 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today





For EUR/USD, there are quite a number of chunky ones in and around the current levels - which could offer some added pull in keeping price action below resistance @ 1.1990-00.





The large one at 1.1900 also sticks closer to the 200-day moving average so that might offer traders some added interest to defend the level in case of any downside pressure.





For USD/JPY, there are big ones just above 109.00 so that might either keep things more sticky or act as a ceiling for gains (100-hour moving average seen near 109.29) as the chart continues to suggest the likelihood of a further run lower.





Meanwhile, there are also quite a number of modest-sized ones for AUD/USD around 0.7730-65 to be wary of - adding to the 61.8 retracement level of the swing lower from 18 March to 1 April @ 0.7728, which is limiting price gains on the daily for now.





All that said, the reaction to the US retail sales data later today is also a key factor to consider so there's also event risk to consider for price action in the day ahead.







