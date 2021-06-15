FX option expiries for 15 June 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
FX
A couple of key ones to take note of on the board for today, as highlighted in bold.

For USD/JPY, there is one at 110.00 that might offer more stickiness to price action before they roll off later in the day - keeping price anchored near the figure level.

A similar one can be observed for EUR/GBP as well at the 0.8600 handle.

Meanwhile, there is a decent chunk for AUD/USD just above the current spot price but there continues to be some attraction to expiries around 0.7750 so keep an eye on that.

