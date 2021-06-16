FX option expiries for 16 June 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Just a couple of ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.





The chunk in EUR/USD around 1.2115-30 is likely to keep price action rangebound before they roll off, adding to the lull ahead of the FOMC meeting later in the day.





Besides that, there is some attraction for USD/JPY closer towards 110.00 in the days ahead with the expiries today likely to support things going into North American trading.





Elsewhere, there is also still some decent expiries seen for AUD/USD around 0.7700 and 0.7750 so that could keep price action more sticky in the days ahead as well.





That said, a lot depends on the reaction to the Fed so there's that to consider.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



