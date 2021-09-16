FX option expiries for 16 September 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Just a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.





That said, they aren't anything too significant but we'll see how price action responds to the US retail sales data later today.





The ones for EUR/USD near 1.1720-25 holds little technical significance with support and bids layered closer to 1.1700 and price action sitting a little away at 1.1765-80 for now.





Meanwhile, the ones for USD/JPY at 109.70-80 coincide with the key hourly moving averages so that may help to provide some additional layer that buyers need to chew through in order to seize back some near-term control in the pair.





A solid beat in US retail sales later could activate those plays before the expiries roll off.







