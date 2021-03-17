FX option expiries for 17 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.1900 (€1.7bn) , 1.2000 (€1.2bn), 1.2040-50 (€1.4bn)

, 1.2000 (€1.2bn), 1.2040-50 (€1.4bn) USD/JPY: 108.50 ($1.2bn) , 110.00 ($470m)

, 110.00 ($470m) GBP/USD: 1.3885-90 (£613m)

USD/CHF: 0.9200 ($660m)

AUD/USD: 0.7765 (A$550m)

EUR/GBP: 0.8600 (€1.2bn)

A couple of large ones to take note of nearby current spot levels, as highlighted in bold.





Besides that, there are a couple of decent-sized ones but given how the market is likely to stay more subdued ahead of the Fed, it may not matter all too much.





Looking further out this week, keep an eye on EUR/USD as there are layers of expiries seen at 1.2000 until Friday that might keep the post-FOMC price action in-check.





On the flip side, there is little else beyond the drop under 1.1900 so a break below the early March lows and the 200-day moving average around 1.1835-37 may accelerate the downside momentum in the pair as such.





EUR/USD

- 1.1900 (€1.5bn) 18/3

- 1.2000 (€1.0bn) 18/3

- 1.2000 (€819m) 19/3





GBP/USD

- 1.3950 (£620m) 18/3





AUD/USD

- 0.7750 (A$1.6bn) 18/3





AUD/NZD

-1.0770 (A$1.2bn) 18/3





EUR/GBP

- 0.8600 (€1.5bn) 18/3







