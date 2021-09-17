FX option expiries for 17 September 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

For EUR/USD, there are large expiries sandwiching the current spot price so that is likely to see price action be more contained in between 1.1750 and 1.1800.





The large ones for AUD/USD could act as more of a magnet for the pair and keep price action closer to 0.7300, with the 100-hour moving average @ 0.7330 near the large expiries at 0.7325 adding another layer for buyers to need to chew through.





As for the large ones for USD/CAD at 1.2700, they're not likely to offer too much significance besides adding to minor resistance near the figure level this week.







