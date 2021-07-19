FX option expiries for 19 July 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing too significant of note for the day as the larger expiries are likely too far away from the current spot price to really make an impact.





There are some larger ones for EUR/USD later in the week that may come into play but we'll see. Other than that, there isn't too much of note for the time being.





Given the lack of key economic releases as well, the technicals and risk sentiment will arguably be the two key factors dictating price action in what may be a placeholder week before we get to the FOMC meeting next week.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



