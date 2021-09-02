FX option expiries for 2 September 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing significant on the board once again today as the focus continues to center around tomorrow with the US jobs report due.





There are a couple of large chunks to be wary about, with the ones for EUR/USD seen around 1.1850-90 while USD/JPY has a big one at 110.00. Adding to that, there is a considerably big one for AUD/USD seen at 0.7330 so those could offer some attraction in response to the key risk event (or even going into that) tomorrow.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



