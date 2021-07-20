FX option expiries for 20 July 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Just one to really look out for, as highlighted in bold.





That could limit any topside plays before rolling off later in the day but as things stand, sentiment overrides everything else in the market so I would argue that it would be best not to be too attached to the levels above.





It helps that there aren't any significantly large ones to complicate things at least.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



