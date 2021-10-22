FX option expiries for 22 October 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD around 1.1600-10 with the 200-hour moving average resting nearby at 1.1604. That might help to add to the near-term technical level in keeping price action more contained above the figure level in the session ahead before rolling off.

But for now though, the market is not seeing much appetite with just some light changes observed going into European trading. EUR/USD is keeping within a 9 pips range (1.1622-31) so far today so that exemplifies the mood in the pair for the time being.

