FX option expiries for 23 July 10am New York cut





The large expiries between 1.1700-10 and 1.1800 keeps price action more anchored in between, sticking with the more subdued range for the pair that we have seen throughout the entire trading week.





Besides that, there is a biggish one for AUD/USD at 0.7420 but with near-term price action trapped between the key hourly moving averages @ 0.7347-95, there is little conviction to really go running above 0.7400 for the time being anyways.



