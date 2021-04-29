FX option expiries for 29 April 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today





Just a couple of sizable ones for USD/JPY to take note of, sandwiching the current spot price, as highlighted in bold.





That may keep the current range in the session ahead or least put a lid on any upside momentum after buyers also struggled to hold a break above 109.00 yesterday amid a weaker dollar and softer Treasury yields post-FOMC.





Elsewhere, there are some decent-sized expiries in and around the current spot price for EUR/USD but the technical playbook suggests further upside momentum for the pair after breaking key trendline resistance yesterday.





With the Bloomberg dollar index (BBDXY) also breaking its key support trendline and upwards trendline for the year, the charts also point to further dollar weakness ahead.







