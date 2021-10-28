FX option expiries for 28 October 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

A couple of large ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.





The more critical one is perhaps the large expiries for EUR/USD near 1.1600 as that has helped to keep price action more sticky around the figure level throughout the week going into the ECB policy meeting decision today.





That should keep things as they are over the next few hours but one can expect some potential moves in the aftermath of the ECB decision and Lagarde's press conference.





Meanwhile, there are some biggish ones for USD/JPY which are keeping close to its 100-hour moving average @ 113.81 so that might help to contain any upside turn before rolling off later in the day.





There's also a large one for USD/CAD close to the current spot price so that could keep price action more sticky close to its key hourly moving averages @ 1.2362-71.





And lastly, there is a big one for AUD/USD just below its key near-term levels but that might not come into play all too much unless risk sentiment deteriorates during the day.







