FX option expiries for 3 June 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Just a big one to note for USD/JPY as highlighted in bold.

The large expiries sit at 110.00 so that is likely to cap gains, similar to yesterday. There's also a chunk towards the downside so that should keep price action anchored in the current range before they roll off later in the day in any case.

Besides that, there are a few in EUR/USD but nothing major. Also, just be aware of the big one for AUD/USD tomorrow at 0.7730 so that could prove to be a bit of a magnet before we get to the US non-farm payrolls report.

