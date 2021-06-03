FX option expiries for 3 June 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today





Just a big one to note for USD/JPY as highlighted in bold.





The large expiries sit at 110.00 so that is likely to cap gains, similar to yesterday. There's also a chunk towards the downside so that should keep price action anchored in the current range before they roll off later in the day in any case.





Besides that, there are a few in EUR/USD but nothing major. Also, just be aware of the big one for AUD/USD tomorrow at 0.7730 so that could prove to be a bit of a magnet before we get to the US non-farm payrolls report.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



